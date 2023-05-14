Karnataka Election: Meeting With MLAs To Decide Next CM Will Be Held Today

After a sweeping victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the decision on the next Chief Minister will be made in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting with the newly-elected party MLAs on Sunday evening, 14 May.

While the Congress put up a collective front for Assembly elections 2023, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have been at loggerheads for quite some time over who will take the CM post.

In fact, supporters of both the Congress leaders put up posters outside their residences on Sunday, declaring them as the "next chief minister."