The Unparalleled Role Of Mallikarjun Kharge In Congress' Karnataka Victory

The BJP, on the other hand, reduced its tally of SC seats from 16 in 2018 to 12 this time and failed to win a single ST seat. This despite the tinkering the BJP government did with the reservations in the state—increasing SC reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and ST reservation from 3 to 7 per cent ahead of the polls.

BJP’s strategic lapses not withstanding, Kharge was pivotal in Congress’ improved performance among the two communities, particularly the SCs. According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the Congress secured 60 percent of the Dalit votes, a gain of 14 percentage points from the last election.

Kharge, one of the tallest Dalit leaders in the Congress, had played a key role in opening backchannel talks with the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS), which subsequently came out in vocal support of the party in April. This also came at a time when twelve factions of the DSS reunited after several years to take out a rally against “the BJP-RSS narrative”, thus emboldening the Congress.

Congress sources told The Quint that Kharge and his son Priyank, who retained his seat from Chittapur, were involved in continuous talks with the DSS for many months before the organisation expressed backing for the Congress.

Sources said that this time around, Kharge was closely involved in the ticket distribution process as well, ensuring that enough Dalits from both the left hand Dalits (LH) and right hand Dalits (RH) get represented. “He has always been closely involved in the Karnataka election campaigns, but the fact that this time he was speaking from the authority of the national party president, his word carried a lot more weight,” a Karnataka Congress member said.