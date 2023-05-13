Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates | Cong Crosses Halfway Mark: Trends

Karnataka Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The Congress has crossed the halfway mark, and is leading in over 115 seats as per early trends in the elections to the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly.

The election has witnessed a high-octane battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)).

While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed confidence of winning with absolute majority despite early trends, the JD(S), predicted to be the the kingmaker in the contest, has not been approached by either the BJP or the Congress for an alliance, party chief HD Kumaraswamy said.