Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates | Cong Crosses Halfway Mark: Trends

Karnataka Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The Congress has crossed the halfway mark, and is leading in over 115 seats as per early trends in the elections to the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly.
The election has witnessed a high-octane battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)).
While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed confidence of winning with absolute majority despite early trends, the JD(S), predicted to be the the kingmaker in the contest, has not been approached by either the BJP or the Congress for an alliance, party chief HD Kumaraswamy said.
Karnataka recorded the highest ever voting percentage of 73% in the polling that concluded on 10 May.
Other political parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party.
Over 918 candidates are contesting the polls as Independents.
9,58,806 voters were eligible to cast their ballot for the first time.
The winning party needs at least 113 seats to form a majority government in the state.
'All Exit Polls Will Be Proven Wrong': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
“We are confident about crossing the ‘magic number’ and forming the government on our own. All exit polls will be proven wrong,” Union minister Pralhad Joshi told media persons as counting for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly is underway.
Most exit polls had given an edge to Congress and predicted that the grand old party will become the single-largest party in the state.
Ex-Karnataka Dy CM Who Crossed Over To Congress Laxman Savadi Leads From Athani
Former Karnataka deputy chief minister, who had crossed over to the Congress after the BJP denied a ticket from Athani is now leading from the seat, early trends indicate. He is a prominent Lingayat leader from the Belagavi area in Northern Karnataka.