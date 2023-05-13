Sidelined Yediyurappa, Limited Hindutva Appeal: 6 Reasons Why BJP Lost Karnataka

As results for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections come in, the Congress party is all set for a sweeping victory in the state. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, does not have much to celebrate about their performance in the party's southern stronghold.

Conceding defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 13 May, congratulated the Congress party for their victory. "Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations," he said.