Karnataka Election Results: Did Vokkaligas Choose Shivakumar Over Kumaraswamy?

Meanwhile, the JD(S) seemed to be less confident towards the run up the Assembly elections. While the party contested in 123 seats, HD Kumaraswamy was clear that he is worried about the party’s financial security. DK Shivakumar was able to make the most of this situation too, Vokkaliga leaders said.

“DK Shivakumar gave the impression that he has the money power and the networking power to stay afloat even as the JD(S) leadership kept complaining about finances. It’s not just the votes, but the community’s money too has gone towards the Congress’ campaign because the community felt more confident of supporting a stronger leadership,” a Vokkaliga leader of the JD(S) said.

HD Kumaraswamy, whose party had won 37 seats in 2018, had claimed right after elections that JD(S) could lose about 25 “sure seats” because of the party’s financial crunch.