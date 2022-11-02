Who Is Sunil Kanugolu? The Man Behind Congress' Strategy for the 2024 Elections

Sunil Kanugolu, from what The Quint has learnt about his operations, is not elusive when it comes to work. He interacts freely with his party colleagues on a daily basis, and is often blunt when it comes to management. At the same time Kanugolu is sure, it is learnt, that he would never want to be a mass-leader in the public eye and seek votes for himself.

For Kanugolu, it is learnt from those close to him, election strategy is a career of choice. Unlike Kishor, with whom he had worked in the past before parting ways in 2014 after BJP’s ascent to power in the Centre, Kanugolu does not want to float or lead a political party.