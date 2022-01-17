Goa Polls: Every Vote to Cong Is Delivered to BJP, Kejriwal Jibes Chidambaram
AAP national convener Kejriwal reminded the Congress leader that 15 MLAs had switched to BJP before the elections.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday, 17 January, said that the real contest in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections would be between the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Reacting to his comments, AAP national convener Kejriwal asked the Congress leader to stop crying over split votes and added that "every vote to Congress will be safely delivered to the BJP".
Earlier, taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said that Arvind Kejriwal has “confirmed” that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will divide the non-BJP vote in Goa.
He tweeted, “My assessment that the AAP (and the TMC) will only fracture the non-BJP vote in Goa has been confirmed by Mr Arvind Kejriwal. The contest in Goa is between the Congress and the BJP.”
Chidambaram, who is Congress’s election observer for Goa elections, appealed electors to vote for the Congress if they want “a change of power”.
He tweeted, “Those who want to change the regime (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for the Congress. Those who want governance to continue, they will vote for the BJP.”
Stop Crying Over Split Votes: Kejriwal Tells Chidambaram
Taking a jab at Chidambaram’s statements, Kejriwal asked the Congress leader to "stop crying over split votes" and said that Goans will vote where they see hope.
He also took a jive Chidambaram, saying that "15 of 17 Congress MLAS have switched to the BJP and that it is a “Congress guarantee” that every vote to Congress will be delivered to the BJP.
“Goans will vote where they see hope Cong is hope for BJP, not Goans.15 of ur 17 MLAs switched to BJP. Cong guarantee- every vote to Cong will be safely delivered to BJP. To vote BJP, route thro Cong for safe delivery,” the Delhi chief minister's tweet read.
Kejriwal had earlier said on Sunday that AAP will not form an alliance with TMC as they are not interested in “jod-tod ki rajneeti” (politics of making and breaking).
