‘Cops Thrashed Kin Over Celebrations’: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Aam Aadmi Party Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan has alleged that his relatives in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district were badly thrashed by the Police when they were celebrating his poll victory.
“They were celebrating my victory when the cops beat them up. The Police took this action because section 144 has been imposed in UP. Although nobody sustained serious injuries, but such action by the Police is condemnable,” Khan told The Quint.
“They are my relatives and we will file a complaint tomorrow,” the AAP MLA further said.
In the Delhi assembly election results announced on Tuesday, 11 February, Khan, AAP’s sitting MLA from Okhla registered an impressive victory with a margin of over 70,000 votes against BJP’s Braham Singh.
'Cops Lathicharged Family Members & Misbehaved With Young Girls’
According to a report by The Statesman, The male cops allegedly misbehaved with young girls. They pulled the hair of a girl and forced her to walk on the village streets and help them identify the MLA’s relatives who fled after a ruckus with cops over the issue of celebration of the victory.
“Relatives of AAP MLA Amanatullah were distributing sweets to each other after the results of the Delhi assembly elections were declared. They also called a “dholwala” to celebrate this landslide victory. Suddenly police arrived there and directed to stop the celebration as section 144 is imposed in the district. Some villagers objected to the cops saying that they are just celebrating after which the cops resorted to lathicharge to disperse them after which they ran from there,” the report mentioned.
(With inputs from The Statesman)
