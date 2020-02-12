‘Cops Thrashed Kin Over Celebrations’: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

According to a report by The Statesman, The male cops allegedly misbehaved with young girls. They pulled the hair of a girl and forced her to walk on the village streets and help them identify the MLA’s relatives who fled after a ruckus with cops over the issue of celebration of the victory.

“Relatives of AAP MLA Amanatullah were distributing sweets to each other after the results of the Delhi assembly elections were declared. They also called a “dholwala” to celebrate this landslide victory. Suddenly police arrived there and directed to stop the celebration as section 144 is imposed in the district. Some villagers objected to the cops saying that they are just celebrating after which the cops resorted to lathicharge to disperse them after which they ran from there,” the report mentioned.

(With inputs from The Statesman)