Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: How to Check Name in the Voters’ List?
The date of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 has been announced. Elections will be held in Delhi on 8 February and the result will be announced on 11 February 2020. As you prepare to cast your vote along with scores of other Delhiites, it is imperative that you check your name in the voters’ list.
For doing that, you don’t need to visit government offices. Instead, you can check the name in the voters’ list on your phone sitting in the comfort of your home.
For the convenience of voters, Election Commission of India has made available a voter helpline application which is available for both Android and iOS users. Let's know the steps to check the name in the voter list using this app.
How to Check Name in the Voters’ List for Delhi Election 2020?
- First, download the Voter Helpline app on your smartphone and after that, when you open the app, you will get options like Forms, Complaint, EVM, Elections, Result and Candidate.
- Click on the Voter Helpline icon at the bottom of the app. After clicking on this icon, 6 different options will appear. Click on ‘Search your name in Electoral Roll’.
- After clicking on this tab, you can select any of ‘Search by Details’ or ‘Search by EPIC No.’
- You have to fill all the information including name, father's name, age etc.
- After filling all the information, click on the search button.
- After this, if your name is in the voter list, then a page will open in front of you in which your details will be available. Also, it will include information like voting location and booth number.
- Check your name in the voter list via SMS
You can also check your name in the voter list with the help of an SMS. For this, you have to SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950. (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as a Voter ID card).
How to find your polling booth?
- To find your polling booth online, voters need to visit the electoralsearch.in or use the Voter Helpine application.
- For offline, voters can contact the Voter Helpline by calling on 1950 number.
- Voters can also check their polling booth via SMS, the need to send the SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )