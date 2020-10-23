Chirag Paswan ‘Emotional’ After PM Modi Remembers Late Father

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Friday, 23 October, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying homage to the former’s father Ram Vilas Paswan, who had recently passed away at a hospital in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Paswan said that Prime Minister Modi – who addressed his first political rally in poll-bound Bihar’s Rohtas district – had “come to Bihar and paid homage to Papa like a true companion. To say that papa was with him till his last breath made me emotional. It is natural as a son to see this affection and respect of the prime minister for Papa and feel good. Thank you prime minister.”