Reports Show ‘Black Lives Matter’ Heavily Impacted US Polls  

Protests over the killing of black people by police officers in the United States of America occupied a large part of 2020. There were also of consequence in the run up to the 2020 US Presidential Elections, in which Democratic nominee Joe Biden was called winner on Saturday, 7 November.

But just how much did Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests matter in 2020’s US Presidential Elections, which was also shadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic?

According to an New York Times (NYT) article, dated 7 November, preliminary data from AP VoteCast says that about “nine of every 10 voters said the protests over police violence were a factor in their voting, with more than three-fourths calling it a major factor”.