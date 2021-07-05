Twitter Losing Immunity for Not Complying With IT Rules: Govt to HC

The Centre on Monday, 5 July, told the Delhi High Court that Twitter has failed to comply with IT Rules 2021 as on Thursday, 1 July, leading to a loss of its immunity as an "intermediary".

According to IANS, in a short affidavit, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said: "IT Rules, 2021 are the law of the land and Respondent No. 2 (Twitter) is mandatorily required to comply with the same. Any non-compliance amounts to breach of the provisions of the IT Rules, thereby leading to Respondent No. 2 losing its immunity conferred under Section 79(1) of the IT Act, 2000."

The affidavit further said that the immunity conferred on intermediaries under Section 79(1) is a conditional immunity subject to the intermediary satisfying the conditions under Sections 79(2) and 79(3).