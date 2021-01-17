CAIT Files Petition in SC for Withdrawal of WhatsApp’s New Policy

At the time of its launch, WhatsApp attracted users based on the promise of non-sharing of user data and strong privacy principles.

In 2014, after the acquisition of WhatsApp by Facebook, when the users had started doubting the privacy of their data and were in fear that their personal data will be shared with Facebook, WhatsApp promised that nothing would change in the privacy policy after the acquisition.

However, in August 2016, WhatsApp retracted from its promise and introduced a new Privacy Policy which severely compromised the rights of its users and made the privacy rights of users completely vulnerable, CAIT said.

Under the new privacy policy, it allowed the sharing of personal data with Facebook and all its group companies for commercial advertising and marketing. Since then, the company has been altering its policies to collect and process a wider range of information, and share the same with the third party applications.

The CAIT will not allow any corporate or conglomerate to enforce its 'obnoxious policies and sinister designs' to make profit in an unethical manner by firing from the shoulder of the people of India, added its petition.