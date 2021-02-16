Facebook, Twitter Look to Clone & Compete With Clubhouse App

As new entrant on the block Clubhouse App’s popularity soars, its primary feature of enabling audio-based chatrooms has giants like Facebook and Twitter looking to clone it or compete with it.

Clubhouse, a social networking app, has gained popularity for letting people gather in audio chat rooms to talk about various topics.

According to reports, Facebook is building an audio chat product similar to Clubhouse. Twitter, meanwhile, is testing out its new feature - Spaces- that allows up to 10 people to gather via an audio chat function.