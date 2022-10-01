‘Son is Gone, Scared For My Daughter’: Mother of Boy Sodomised, Beaten by Minors

The incident took place on 18 September, and on the morning of 1 October, the child succumbed to his injuries at the city’s Lok Nayak Hospital.

As per the PRO of DCP (Northeast), the matter only came to light on the afternoon of 22 September after the child was admitted to the hospital. For two days, the family refused to give a statement. It was only "after extensive counselling" that the mother disclosed that her son had been physically assaulted and sodomised by his three friends.

"He was scared. It was only when he couldn't bear the pain any longer, he told us, after which we took him to the hospital,” said his mother, in between sobs, after the family conducted his last rites.