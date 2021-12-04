Narcotics & Bitcoins: Was Hacker Sriki Kept Medically 'Drugged' in Custody?

The Indian National Congress, which is the Opposition party in Karnataka, however, has been demanding a probe into Sriki’s alleged drug use while in custody. “If he were indeed under the influence of such a drug, as alleged in the writ which is now mysteriously withdrawn, the police could have influenced Srikrishna to move the bitcoins which were in his possession. We suspect this has happened,” Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said, adding, the police did not produce prescription from a psychiatrist when the court questioned them about administration of the drug.

Meanwhile, in the chargesheet, there is no indication of any probe into busting Sriki's international drug connections.

When The Quint reached out to Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant for a comment, he said, "The allegations are baseless as the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) has cleared the police. As per the FSL report, there was no such substance in his body. The Opposition should not act like the defense lawyer of the accused."