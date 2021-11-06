On Diwali, Man Fires 40 Bullets at Family That Killed his Brother in 2007

The family of a former sarpanch in Haryana's Manesar was celebrating Diwali when nearly 40 rounds of bullets were unleashed on them by at least five assailants, leaving two of the family members and four others with injuries.

According to The Indian Express, the incident took place at around 8 pm on Thursday, 4 November, at Kasan village near Manesar – nearly 21 kilometres away from the corporate hub of Gurugram.