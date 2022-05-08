Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Firing on a Car in Delhi's Busy Subash Nagar
The CCTV footage shows three shooters open fire at a car as commuters on the road look in shock.
Ajay Choudhary, former chairperson of Keshopur mandi, and his brother Jassa Chaudhary, were attacked in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar on a busy evening of Saturday, 7 May. The attackers carrying firearms shot 10 rounds of bullets at the brothers, who were seated in what appears to be an Innova car.
The chilling CCTV footage accessed by The Quint shows three shooters opening fire at the car. The white car stuck in the heavy trafficked lane of Subhash Nagar was being driven by the Chaudhary brothers.
Bystanders and other commuters on the road were shocked by the gun wielding attackers. Several cars and e-rickshaw drivers took about-turn and moved away from the spot, where shooters kept emptying bullets on the target's car.
After a minute into the attack, the target's car quickly manoeuvred and tried to escape as the shooters continued to chase it with guns in their hand as others on the road stood in shock. However, the duo managed to get away in the car. As per the police, the targets (Ajay Choudhary and Jassa Choudhary) are in the hospital and are in critical condition.
As per the initial investigation, it was revealed that the Choudhary brothers, who live with their family in Tihar village, were on their way to a hospital to meet a relative in Delhi. On their way, the attackers caught them at the busy Subash Nagar junction and opened fire.
The attackers soon fled the spot after the incident. The residents of Subash Nagar were the ones to quickly contact the police station and inform the Chaudhary family, who rushed the brothers to the hospital. Taking the into their custody, senior police officer Ghanshyam Bansal told the media, "We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the shooters and track them down. Several teams are working on this". The authorities have also deployed police force at the crime spot.
