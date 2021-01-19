What India Wants Is What the Internet Wants: Signal’s Brian Acton

Brian Acton, executive chairman of the Signal Foundation, found himself as one of the biggest newsmakers in India last week. WhatsApp’s privacy policy update has resulted in large-scale downloads of open-source Signal messaging app amid concerns over its latest updates and its (now postponed) ultimatum to accept the terms by 8 February or be unable to use the app.

Acton was the co-founder of WhatsApp and left the company in 2017, following Facebook’s acquisition amid differences over issues of privacy, security and monetisation of the app. He went on to co-found the Signal Foundation with Moxie Marlinspike, focusing on developing open-source privacy technology.

The Quint spoke with Brian Acton on the privacy issues at stake, the lessons he learnt as WhatsApp co-founder, how Signal is different in terms of security, and what he means by “when you build for India, you build for the world.”