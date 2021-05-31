Want To Save People’s Lives, Not Vaccines: Kejriwal to Khattar  

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 31 May, took a dig at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over his comment on the vaccination issue, saying his government's aim is to "save lives, not vaccines".

Taking a potshot at Khattar, Kejriwal said only vaccines can save lives of people, so the sooner vaccines are administered, the more people are likely to be safe.

"Khattar Sahib, only vaccine will save people's lives. The sooner the vaccine is administered, the more people will be safe. My aim is not to save the vaccine, but to save people's lives," Kejriwal tweeted.