Vaccination Phase 3: Union Min Piyush Goyal Takes His First Dose
The third phase of the vaccination drive has commenced for those who are above 45 years of age.
India begins its phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Thursday, 1 April, onwards while witnessing a more severe second wave of COVID cases.
The third phase is for all people above the age of 45, with or without co-morbidities.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal took his first dose of the vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The Minister of Railways urged all eligible citizens to take the vaccine.
Five states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, account for 79.3 precent of the total active cases. Maharashtra has been seeing the biggest surge of daily cases and led with over 61 percent of the active caseload.
According to the latest data on vaccination by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 6. 51 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now.
As per the data released on 30 March, 1.3 crore were administered to healthcare workers and 1.2 crore to frontline workers.
Taking into consideration that at present, the national average of COVID vaccine wastage is 6 percent, the states were also advised to keep the vaccination wastage below 1 percent.
Meanwhile, India’s drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has increased the shelf life of Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, from six to nine months from its manufacturing date, PTI reported.
On Thursday, the data from the Union Health Ministry showed that India recorded 72,330 new cases, taking the overall count in the country to 1,22,21,665. The total active cases recorded stand at 5,84,055, and the death toll climbed by 459 to 1,62,927.
The second phase of the vaccination drive, which had begun on 1 March, was for people above the age of 60 and people above the age of 45, without co-morbidities.
1 April also marks the opening of the Co-WIN portal for registration and booking of appointments for all eligible citizens.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.