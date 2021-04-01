Vaccination Phase 3: Union Min Piyush Goyal Takes His First Dose

Taking into consideration that at present, the national average of COVID vaccine wastage is 6 percent, the states were also advised to keep the vaccination wastage below 1 percent.

Meanwhile, India’s drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has increased the shelf life of Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, from six to nine months from its manufacturing date, PTI reported.

On Thursday, the data from the Union Health Ministry showed that India recorded 72,330 new cases, taking the overall count in the country to 1,22,21,665. The total active cases recorded stand at 5,84,055, and the death toll climbed by 459 to 1,62,927.

The second phase of the vaccination drive, which had begun on 1 March, was for people above the age of 60 and people above the age of 45, without co-morbidities.

1 April also marks the opening of the Co-WIN portal for registration and booking of appointments for all eligible citizens.