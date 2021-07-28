Vaccinated Americans Must Go Back to Wearing Masks in High Risk Places: CDC
US President Joe Biden has said that this indicates that America ought to 'do better' on vaccination.
In the United States, even those vaccinated against the novel coronavirus need to now go back to wearing masks indoors in high-risk places, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended.
This, as per news agency AFP, is a major shift in COVID-19 guidance as the country struggles to suppress the Delta Variant. The country has seen a swell in cases, with the variant reportedly causing 90 percent of them.
Citing new data that reflects that even though vaccines remain highly effective, rare breakthrough cases with the Delta variant have a greater risk of onward transmission, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle informed the press:
"In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings."
Reuters also cited Walensky as saying that new studies show that fully vaccinated people who do become infected carry as much virus as unvaccinated people. This suggests they may be able to transmit the infection to others.
TRANSMISSION VARIES IN DIFFERENT PARTS OF THE US
Citing CDC data, AFP reported, that much of the southern United States is seeing high or substantial transmission. The highly vaccinated parts of Northeast America, on the other hand, are witnessing moderate rates of community transmission.
In their case, “substantial” means 50 to 100 daily cases per 100,000 people over a seven day average; and “high” means more than 100 daily cases per 100,000.
Further, as per Reuters:
63.4% of US counties had transmission rates high enough to warrant indoor masking.
While, Manhattan, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and the entire state of Florida meet the transmission criteria; Chicago and Detroit do not.
America is 49 percent fully vaccinated, but the vaccination rate is not uniform and varies between the politically liberal and conservative parts of the country.
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A VACCINATED PERSON BECOMES INFECTED?
A new CDC research, according to AFP, shows that when a vaccinated person does become infected, their viral load is similar to an unvaccinated person. This comes even as Walensky stressed that so-called "breakthrough" cases among people who are vaccinated remain rare.
This has led the CDC to believe that “the breakthrough infections, rare as they are, have the potential to forward transmit at the same capacity of an unvaccinated person."
"We felt it was important for people to understand that they could pass the disease on to someone else," she said.
Stressing that she viewed the masks as a temporary measure, Walensky reportedly said, "What we really need to do to drive down these transmissions in areas of high transmission is to get more and more people vaccinated."
AFP also cited a recent paper in the journal Virological saying that the amount of virus found in the first tests of patients with the Delta variant was 1,000 times higher than patients in the first wave of the virus in 2020, greatly increasing its contagiousness.
PREVIOUSLY
The US (CDC), earlier this month, also recommended all students, teachers and staff at schools wear masks regardless of whether they were vaccinated.
Meanwhile, according to AFP, CDC had only recently defended its decision, taken in May, that vaccinated people do not have to wear masks indoors in most circumstances, barring exceptions like public transit and hospitals.
However, the Delta variant is now causing a swell in cases and last seven day average of daily cases being more than 56,000.
Owing to the Delta variant, Israel, too, resumed the mask mandate, just 10 days after lifting it.
WHAT IS THE US PRESIDENT SAYING?
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said that this indicates that America ought to 'do better' on vaccination. He also, according to AFP, said that a mandate for the country's federal workers was now 'under consideration'.
The Biden administration has also, according to Reuters, said that it will not lift any existing international travel curbs.
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)
