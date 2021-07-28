Vaccinated Americans Must Go Back to Wearing Masks in High Risk Places: CDC

In the United States, even those vaccinated against the novel coronavirus need to now go back to wearing masks indoors in high-risk places, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended.

This, as per news agency AFP, is a major shift in COVID-19 guidance as the country struggles to suppress the Delta Variant. The country has seen a swell in cases, with the variant reportedly causing 90 percent of them.



Citing new data that reflects that even though vaccines remain highly effective, rare breakthrough cases with the Delta variant have a greater risk of onward transmission, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle informed the press: