UP Health System Crumbles: From Noida to Lucknow, State in Turmoil

Dev Narayan Jha, a society resident in Noida’s Sector 76, got his COVID report on 8 April. Doctors initially recommended him to remain in self-isolation. Jha’s wife, his son and other members of the family also contracted the virus during this time. Jha’s son, now admitted in a hospital, tells The Quint, “If an ambulance had come on time, our father could have been saved.”

An old couple in Kanpur’s Lal Bangla, who stay with their daughter-in-law and two granddaughters all turned out to be COVID-positive. They tried calling the authorities when their symptoms got worse, but to no avail. One bed was finally cleared for them, however, the couple had severely low oxygen levels by then.

In Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, Ankit Singh’s elder brother is severely ill. Singh says that he has been trying to get the medicines from chemists for four to five days but it seems to be out of stock.