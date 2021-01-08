UK Gives Regulatory Approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

The United Kingdom on Friday, 8 January, gave regulatory approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US manufacturer Moderna, making it the third vaccine for a mass inoculation drive in the country.

The vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as well as the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine have already received approval in the country and rollout has begun as well.

The development comes amid a third lockdown in the country after an increased number of cases and the new mutant strain which has created havoc.

A press release by the UK government said that the approval given to Moderna’s vaccine came after a “thorough and rigorous assessment” by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) teams of scientists, which found that the “vaccine meets the required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.”