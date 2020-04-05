Two Fresh Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Odisha; Total at 23

Two persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bhubaneswar, raising the number of cases of the pandemic in Odisha to 23 on Sunday, an official said.

A 70-year-old man from the Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II, who had returned from Australia on March 22, tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease), a Health Department official said.

The septuagenarian has been put under home quarantine, the official said.

A 29-year-old man tested positive during active surveillance launched by the authorities after detection of three coronavirus cases earlier from the Bomikhal area, according to the official.

The number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 23 now. A total of 16 out of the 23 patients are from Bhubaneswar.