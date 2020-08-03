Think Twice Before You Make A 'COVID Emergency' EPF Withdrawal

How Much Will This Impact My Retirement?

When an amount is taken out of a long term investment, the power of compounding is lost. This means that the amount left will grow at a slower amount in absolute terms. It could be years before the previous position is attained. This could mean a far lesser amount available for retirement than before.

Take for example a situation where a person has a Rs 4 lakh balance in the EPF account. Out of this, assume that Rs 1.5 lakh is taken out. If this is done and the annual contribution is around Rs 50,000, it will be another 3 years before the earlier stage of Rs 4 lakh balance is reached.

This difference will continue for life and even if an earning of 7 percent is considered over the next 20 years with the same contribution, the shortage in earnings would be Rs 5.8 lakh or nearly 16 percent of the total final retirement corpus.

In reality the difference will be larger because with increments there will be a higher contribution to the EPF which will increase the difference. The bigger your withdrawal, the bigger the loss of future earnings.