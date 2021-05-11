T’gana Lockdown: What’s Allowed, Not Allowed From 12 to 22 May

In the wake of a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Telangana is set to go into an intense lockdown for ten days from 12 May to 22 May. The state reported 4,826 fresh virus cases on Monday, 10 May.

The decision was taken at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government’s cabinet meeting, held at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, 11 May. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was present at the meeting.

During the lockdown period, all shops will be open only for a brief period of four hours from 6 am to 10 am. For the remaining 20 hours, all shops will be shut.