Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Overdue For Over 11 Crore People: Govt Data
More than 76 percent of the country's adult population has reportedly received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.
Over 11 crore people who took the first dose of COVID vaccine have not taken their second dose even after the prescribed interval between the two doses got over, the Union government told states on Wednesday, 27 October.
The matter was discussed at a meeting held by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya along with health ministers of all states and Union territories on Wednesday.
Government data has shown that over 3.92 crore people are six weeks late for their second shot of either Covaxin or Covishield and around 1.57 crore persons haven't taken their second shot even after 4 to 6 weeks after the prescribed date, news agency PTI reported.
'Expedite Coverage of Second Dose of COVID Vaccine': Union Health Minister to States
Over 1.50 crore are up to two to four weeks overdue for their second dose and more than 3.38 crore beneficiaries are up to two weeks late.
After apprising the state health ministers about the issue, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged them to expedite the coverage of second dose vaccination in their respective states. The prescribed interval between first and second dose is 12 weeks for Covishield and four weeks for Covaxin.
Besides, Mandaviya also urged the states to vaccinate all eligible persons with the first dose of COVID vaccine by the end of this November, The Indian Express reported.
"Adequate vaccine doses are available in the country… more than 12 crore unutilised doses are available with the states for administering. No district should be without full vaccination."Mandaviya said, as quoted by The Indian Express.
Further, he also asked states to reduce the count of people having overdue vaccinations by making regional and local level plans with appropriate stakeholders.
India's Vaccination Tally
States including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra together account for around 49 percent of people who are overdue for their second dose of COVID vaccine.
More than 76 percent of the country's adult population has reportedly received at least one dose of COVID vaccine. According to the Union Health Ministry, over 32 percent of India's 92 crore adult population has received both doses of the vaccine.
A total of 11 states - Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Mizoram, Daman and Diu, and Arunachal Pradesh have completed providing second dose of COVID vaccine to 50 percent of its population.
The country has so far administered 103.53 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express)
