COVID-19: SC Seeks Status Report From Maha, Delhi, Gujarat & Assam

“All states and Union government must take adequate and appropriate steps to combat the situation,” the bench of judges said.

The apex court was hearing its suo motu case pertaining to the management of COVID-19 and the mishandling of dead bodies.

India on Monday, 23 November, reported 44,059 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 91,39,866. The death toll increased by 511 to 1,33,738.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,43,486 active cases across the country, while 85,62,641 patients have been discharged.

(With inputs from ANI and LiveLaw.)