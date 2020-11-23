COVID-19: SC Seeks Status Report From Maha, Delhi, Gujarat & Assam
An SC bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan also pulled up Gujarat and Delhi for worsening the COVID-19 situation.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 23 November, sought an affidavit from the Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Assam state governments by Thursday, on the steps taken by them in regard to the current COVID-19 condition in the respective states, ANI reported. The SC added that the matter would be listed on Friday.
An SC bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan also pulled up Gujarat and Delhi for worsening the COVID-19 situation. The bench slammed Gujarat over the permissions granted to perform marriage ceremonies and processions, LiveLaw reported.
The apex court reportedly said that it has been informed that the COVID-19 situation in the country is grim and likely to worsen in December.
“All states and Union government must take adequate and appropriate steps to combat the situation,” the bench of judges said.
The apex court was hearing its suo motu case pertaining to the management of COVID-19 and the mishandling of dead bodies.
India on Monday, 23 November, reported 44,059 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 91,39,866. The death toll increased by 511 to 1,33,738.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,43,486 active cases across the country, while 85,62,641 patients have been discharged.
(With inputs from ANI and LiveLaw.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.