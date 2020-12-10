Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Documents Hacked in Europe

Pfizer and BioNTech said that on Wednesday, 9 December, their documents on the COVID-19 vaccine were "unlawfully accessed" during a cyberattack on a European Medicines Agency (EMA) server, but "no systems have been breached in connection with this incident”, reported AFP.

The EMA did not provide full details of the incident and said that a “full investigation” has been launched. The EMA is working on approval of two COVID-19 vaccines, which it expects to conclude within weeks, reported BBC.