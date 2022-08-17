Only 10% Patients in Delhi Hospitals Got COVID-19 After Booster Dose: Sisodia

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, 16 August, said people who have taken precaution dose of vaccines are safer from infection than others.

In order to keep Delhiites safe from coronavirus, the AAP government has increased the pace of inoculation of precaution doses, the Delhi government said.

"Ninety percent of corona-infected patients admitted to the hospital are those patients who have taken only two doses of the vaccine."