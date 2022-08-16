Delhi Reports Nearly 20% COVID Positivity; 917 New Cases, 3 Deaths in 24 Hours

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that people who have taken the precaution dose of vaccines are safer from infection than others.

In order to keep Delhiites safe from the coronavirus, the Delhi government has increased the pace of inoculation of precaution doses, the government said.

Sisodia held a meeting with senior officers of the Health Department and district magistrates to expedite vaccination.

Sharing figures, he said that the number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals shows that people who have taken precaution doses are safer than others.

He said, "Ninety percent of COVID-infected patients admitted to the hospital are those patients who have taken only two doses of the vaccine. At the same time, only 10 percent of the patients got corona infected after the third dose of the vaccine. It is clear from this that people who apply precautionary doses are safer from corona infection."

(With inputs from PTI.)