Deputy CM Sisodia Writes to LG, Demands CBI Probe Into Toll Tax ‘Scam’ in MCD

The AAP's MCD in-charge and MLA, Durgesh Pathak had on Tuesday alleged that there was a large-scale scam in toll tax collection and that it was caused by BJP leaders who were then in power in the MCD in connivance with two private firms.

He said every day 10 lakh commercial vehicles come to Delhi and tax was collected from those vehicles but it allegedly did not reach the MCD.

The MCD had termed the allegations as “baseless” and “without facts”.