Adults Vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield Can Take Corbevax as Precaution Dose

The government has approved Biological E's Corbevax as a precaution dose for those above 18 years fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said on Wednesday, 10 August.

This is for the first time that a booster dose that is different from the one used for primary vaccination against COVID has been allowed in the country.

The sources told PTI that the Union Health Ministry's approval is based on the recommendations made recently by the COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).