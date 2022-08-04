Delhi Sees Fresh Surge in COVID-19 With 2,202 New Cases – Highest in 6 Months

Delhi on Thursday, 4 August, saw a steep rise in COVID-19 cases with 2,202 infections COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths due to the viral disease. The daily cause count is the highest since 4 February, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases.

The positivity rate in the city soared to 11.84 percent – highest since 24 January, when it was 11.79 percent.

This is the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate has remained above 10 percent. The number of active cases has risen to 6,175.