US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Experiencing Mild Symptoms
The White House said that US First Lady Jill Biden was isolating at a private residence in South Carolina.
The White House on Tuesday, 16 August, announced that the United States First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. It also stated that she has 'mild symptoms.'
This comes a few days after the US President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus.
Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady, confirmed the news of First lady testing positive, adding that she will isolate from others for at least five days.
She also said that the first lady tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, following which she began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening.
"She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests," Alexander added.
The White House also confirmed that President Biden tested negative on Tuesday, but that he would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days, reported news agency Associated Press.
“Consistent with CDC guidelines because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others,” the White House said.
On 21 July, President Joe Biden had tested positive for the virus and isolated himself at the White House. Six days later, he came out of isolation, following which he developed a rebound case on 30 July. The 79-year-old president recovered from the rebound case on 7 August, the report added.
(With inputs from AP.)
