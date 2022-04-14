Delhi Govt Issues Advisory to Private Schools Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education issued an advisory to all private schools in the city on Wednesday, 13 April, amid rising cases of COVID-19.

"It has come to the knowledge of the department through print media and other sources that COVID infection is spreading again in NCR and positivity rate has increased in (the) last few days," it stated.

The advisory asked school authorities to take precautions against the disease and maintain standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard.