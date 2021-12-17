Covovax Becomes 9th Vaccine To Receive WHO's Emergency Approval

The EUL of Covovax will give a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries, as per the WHO.

"This listing aims to increase access particularly in lower-income countries, 41 of which have still not been able to vaccinate 10 percent of their populations, while 98 countries have not reached 40 percent,” said Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products, in a press release.

Covovax is a subunit of the vaccine developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). It requires two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 °C refrigerated temperatures.

The vaccine uses a novel platform and is produced by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Meanwhile, SII chief Adar Poonawalla hailed the emergency use listing as a milestone.