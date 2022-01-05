Meghalaya Reports its First 5 Omicron Cases, India's Tally Reaches 2,135

India's Omicron case tally on Tuesday rose to 2,135, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday, 5 January.

As per the data put out by the ministry, Meghalaya reported its first five Omicron cases in the past 24 hours.

According to news agency PTI, three among the five, including a tourist from Assam are from Shillong, while the other two Omicron patients belonged to the Ri Bhoi district.

Nine other states in the country also reported fresh Omicron cases on Tuesday. Of the 9, Maharashtra and Delhi reported the maximum number of cases of the new variant. While Maharashtra saw 85 new Omicron cases, Delhi reported 82 cases.