Number of COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu Crosses 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have crossed 1,000, with the total number of positive cases reaching 1,075. The state reported 106 fresh coronavirus cases. There have been total 11 deaths and 50 recoveries reported in the state.

According to Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, out of the 106 fresh cases, 90 persons are from “single source conduct”. Mahrashtra had become the first state to cross a 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases on 7 April 2020.

(This is a developing story, and will be updated with more information.)