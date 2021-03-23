Not Just Maharashtra, Data Points to COVID-19 Surge Across India

If the steady upward surge in COVID cases across the country in the last 2 weeks is indicative of anything, it is that we are, in fact, in the early stages of a second wave. The question now is, how worried should we be? And how can we minimise its impact? FIT talks to with experts to find out.

First, let's look at what the numbers say.

A total of 46,951 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours (22 March) across the country to add to the 2,60,000 fresh cases in the last week.

To put this into perspective, this is what the numbers looked like back in July 2020 when we were in the midst of a steady rise which peaked in September with 100,000 new cases a day.

Last year this time, the first ‘Janata Curfew’ was announced on 22 March with India recording a total of 415 cases, and on 23 March 2020, several states announced complete lockdowns.