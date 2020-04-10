MSMEs Urge Centre to Provide Relief Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
No jobs, no salaries, no money or food. With businesses almost at a standstill, medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) and transporters, who have been badly hit due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown, announced to curb the spread of coronavirus, have urged the government to provide economic packages and relief funds.
The Quint spoke to several such people:
Yogesh Parikh, President of the Gujarat Dyestuff Manufacturers Association, is demanding an immediate relief package from the government for his sector.
He says that the industry is incurring a loss of about Rs 1 lakh crore, and has urged the govt to help him pay salaries and wages of his employees.
“Our industry is incurring a loss of about 1 lakh crore rupees. We request the government to provide us an immediate relief package. Apart from this, we request the government to let go of the interest on loans. New working capital should be given at a lower interest. We need to pay salaries and wages to our employees.”Yogesh Parikh, President, Gujarat Dyestuff Manufacturers Association
There has been chaos in the transport industry as well since the lockdown was imposed.
Bal Malkit Singh, chairperson of Transport Core Committee, said that the transport industry has been suffering a loss of Rs 2,000 crore every day.
