MSMEs Urge Centre to Provide Relief Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

No jobs, no salaries, no money or food. With businesses almost at a standstill, medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) and transporters, who have been badly hit due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown, announced to curb the spread of coronavirus, have urged the government to provide economic packages and relief funds.

The Quint spoke to several such people:

Yogesh Parikh, President of the Gujarat Dyestuff Manufacturers Association, is demanding an immediate relief package from the government for his sector.

He says that the industry is incurring a loss of about Rs 1 lakh crore, and has urged the govt to help him pay salaries and wages of his employees.