'No Delta Plus in Tripura': Centre Denies State's Claim of 138 Cases

A day after the Tripura health department asserted that the state had at least 138 cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, 11 July, denied the claim and said that there was no case of the highly infectious variant in the state.

A total of 152 samples had been sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in West Bengal by Tripura, for the purpose of whole genome sequencing (WGS).