‘No Decision on Resuming Rail, Air Travel After 3 May’: Javadekar
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday, 19 April, said the central government has so far not taken any decision on starting train or airline services once the COVID-19 lockdown ends on 3 May, asserting that any discussion on the issue is futile.
Asked if the government is looking at any timeline to start passenger transport services like trains or airlines, he told news agency PTI, “It has to start one day but which is that one day you don't know at this moment. Discussion about it is futile because we are examining the situation every day and drawing new lessons.”
Some airlines, Javadekar said, decided on their own to start bookings from 4 May, and noted that Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has already clarified that the government has not taken any decision in this regard. A final decision on the issue will be taken by the government, he said, advising against any speculation over the matter.
According to a report by NDTV, amid rising concerns over social distancing, rail and air travel are unlikely to resume even after 3 May.
“Rail and air travel are unlikely to resume after May 3 as social distancing remains a concern in the fight against the highly infectious novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which has infected more than 15,000 people in India,” the report said.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on 14 April extended the nationwide lockdown to 3 May.
(With inputs from PTI)
