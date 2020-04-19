‘No Decision on Resuming Rail, Air Travel After 3 May’: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday, 19 April, said the central government has so far not taken any decision on starting train or airline services once the COVID-19 lockdown ends on 3 May, asserting that any discussion on the issue is futile.

Asked if the government is looking at any timeline to start passenger transport services like trains or airlines, he told news agency PTI, “It has to start one day but which is that one day you don't know at this moment. Discussion about it is futile because we are examining the situation every day and drawing new lessons.”