No Death Due to Oxygen Shortage at Jaipur Golden Hospital: Delhi Police

Jaipur Golden Hospital, in its response to a notice issued to it seeking the death summaries, said that there was no oxygen refill by INOX at the scheduled time which resulted in the crisis.

Further the hospital reportedly said, “After initial scrutiny of the patients' death, prima facie at that moment, it appeared that in four cases there was a drop of oxygen pressure around 9:45 PM on April 23, which is an unusual occurrence in such numbers.”

The hospital also stated that it 'expressed a legitimate concern and raised alarm bells in the wider public interest to ensure and ascertain non-interrupted oxygen supply for other admitted patients'.