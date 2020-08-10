New Zealand Marks 100 Days Without COVID-19 Transmission
For the fifth consecutive day, there was not a single new COVID-19 case in New Zealand on Monda.
For the fifth consecutive day, not a single new COVID-19 case was recorded in New Zealand, ensuring the active infections in the country remain limited to 21, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.
It has been 101 days since the last case of COVID-19 was transmitted locally from an unknown source, reports Xinhua news agency.
Two additional cases are reported as having recovered, so there are now 21 active cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation facilities, said a ministry statement.
New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at 1,219, it said, adding that there is no one currently in need of hospital-level care.
“We've now passed 100 days without community transmission, but testing remains one of the best ways to ensure there's no undetected community transmission in New Zealand. We need everyone to play their part in that,” the statement said.
“While COVID-19 continues around the world, New Zealand cannot be complacent,” it said, adding, that “every New Zealander needs to be prepared for the virus to re-emerge”.
The Ministry continues to recommend households add masks to their earthquake emergency kits, as part of New Zealand's ongoing response to COVID-19, and assures the public “there will sufficient masks for everyone”.
The nationwide COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 22.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.