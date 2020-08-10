New Zealand Marks 100 Days Without COVID-19 Transmission

For the fifth consecutive day, not a single new COVID-19 case was recorded in New Zealand, ensuring the active infections in the country remain limited to 21, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

It has been 101 days since the last case of COVID-19 was transmitted locally from an unknown source, reports Xinhua news agency.

Two additional cases are reported as having recovered, so there are now 21 active cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation facilities, said a ministry statement.