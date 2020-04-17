Tamil Nadu Man Holds ‘Corona Feast’ for Friends, Arrested

It was a short-lived enjoyment for a 29-year-old man and his friends after they cooked and consumed what they called the "Corona Virundhu" ('Corona Feast') in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, police said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday, a couple of people assembled on the outskirts of Kabisthalam, cooked and ate food, sitting in close quarters when the COVID-19 lockdown was in force," said a police official.

He said the matter came to light as the activity was uploaded on Facebook and a police complaint was lodged by the Village Administrative Officer.