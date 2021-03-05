Man Says He Is COVID Positive on Indigo Flight Just Before Takeoff

As IndiGo flight 6E-286 was preparing to take off from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Thursday, 4 March, a passenger on board informed the cabin crew that he was positive for COVID-19, and showed the staff his test results for confirmation.

The situation turned chaotic as passengers on the flight panicked over the man’s announcement. The flight was on the runway to take off for Pune, and was delayed for two hours, said an official to ANI.