Mamata Writes to Modi on COVID After Taking Office for 3rd Term

The Chief Minister followed up on a request made on 24 February, whereby the West Bengal government had asked to procure vaccines for providing free vaccination to all people of the state.

The letter further asked for universal vaccination in a time-bound manner, increasing supply of vaccine, ensuring adequate availability of essential drugs, etc.

The CM said that presently, West Bengal needs about 10,000 doses of Remdesivir and 1,000 vials of Tocilizumab in a day.

She also informed that consumption of medical oxygen had increased from 200 metric tonnes per day to 400 metric tonnes per day and is expected to rise to 500 metric tonnes per day in the next week.

The dearth of oxygen cylinders in the state was also raised.