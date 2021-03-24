Maha Minister Dhananjay Munde Tests COVID Positive for 2nd Time

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday, 23 March, announced that he has tested COVID positive for the second time. The minister had tested positive in June 2020 for the first time.

In a tweet in Marathi, Munde was quoted as saying, “Today is the second time I have tested COVID positive. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested. There is nothing to worry about. Everyone should wear a mask, follow social distancing and take care of themselves.”

Just three days ago, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, had also announced that he had tested COVID positive.