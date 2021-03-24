Maha Minister Dhananjay Munde Tests COVID Positive for 2nd Time
Just three days ago, CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aaditya Thackeray, announced that he had also tested COVID positive.
Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday, 23 March, announced that he has tested COVID positive for the second time. The minister had tested positive in June 2020 for the first time.
In a tweet in Marathi, Munde was quoted as saying, “Today is the second time I have tested COVID positive. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested. There is nothing to worry about. Everyone should wear a mask, follow social distancing and take care of themselves.”
Just three days ago, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, had also announced that he had tested COVID positive.
The number COVID cases in Maharashtra continues to surge, accounting for more than 60 percent of the country’s daily cases. On Sunday, 21 March, Maharashtra reported 30,535 fresh cases, taking its tally of total cases up to 2,15,241.
On Monday, the state had recorded 24,645 single-day COVID cases, with 28,699 infections on Tuesday, according to the health bulletin.
Mumbai alone, on Sunday, reported 3775 cases – its highest single-day tally since the beginning of the pandemic in the city in March 2020.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.